SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire is burning in Socorro County. It’s being called the Rosedale Fire.

The Rosedale Fire is burning next to the Rosedale Canyon. The location is about 20 miles south of Highway 60 and approximately 32 miles southwest of Socorro.

Start Date: May 8, 2023

Location: About 2 miles south of Rosedale Canyon

Containment: 0%

Size: 70 acres

Structures Threatened: NA

Structures Burned: NA

Evacuations: No

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: NA

Area Vegetation: Unknown

Ownership(s): NA

Any other information will be added or updated once it is released.