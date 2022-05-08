RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is teaming up with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for people impacted by wildfires. The drive starts Monday and donations can be brought to a number of locations including the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, multiple elementary schools, and the Rio Rancho Public Schools district office.

They’re asking for bottled water, non-perishable goods, pet crates, and toiletries. A full list of locations and needed donations is available on Rio Rancho Public School’s Facebook page.