Rio Fire burning 7-10 acres in Abiquiu

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Fire broke out in the Rio Chama bosque off of U.S. Highway 84 in Abiquiu around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The fire is estimated between 7-10 acres and burning on both sides of the river.

Start Date: April 10, 2021

Location: Abiquiu, NM, Rio Arriba County

Containment: n/a

Size: 7-10 acres

Structures Threatened: Y

Structures Burned: N

Evacuations: Y

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: n/a

Area Vegetation: Bosque

Ownership(s): Private

Multiple homes are threatened. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department is conducting evacuations in the area. Numerous local and state resources are working together to suppress the fire. Smoke will be visible for several miles around the area.