GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has started burning about seven miles north of Silver City. An evacuation was issued.

The Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Rescue said they were called to the area around 3:26 p.m. Tuesday after smoke was reported near Bear Creek Cabins.

The fire was found northwest of Pinos Altos.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents north of Bear Creek Cabins to the Forest Service boundary.

Forest Service crews and other volunteer fire departments are on their way. The Pinos Altos Fire Rescue asked non-Pinos Altos residents to stay out of the area. US Wildfire Info called the fire the “Rico Incident.”

High Desert Humane Society said they are accepting refugee animals affected by the fire.