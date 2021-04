ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a fire along the bosque behind Tingley Beach Thursday evening. The fire is west of Tingley Beach and on the east side of the river. KRQE’s crew saw fire engines arrive at the scene to tackle the fire. It is unknown the actual size or what caused the fire.

Winds are currently 24 miles per hour in Albuquerque. Plumes of smoke can be seen from KRQE’s rooftop. This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.