LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Red Cross New Mexico is hosting an emergency supplies distribution Wednesday and Thursday in Las Vegas. The supplies are being distributed to those impacted by the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire.

Volunteers will be at Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will also be handing out emergency supplies, like cleanup kits, comfort kids, rakes and sifters.