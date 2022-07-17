NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews continue to make repairs on areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Officials say that the fire, which burned more than 341,000 acres, has no detectable heat signatures.

Crews are now focusing on repairing hand lines, removing fallen trees, and removing debris from the area. They are also working on ways to prevent erosion and repair roads. They are using information from the Private Land Suppression Repair survey to help guide where they work.