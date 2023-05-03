NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is coming up this Saturday, May 6. In honor of wildfire preparedness, the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) has announced its May message of “Get to know Ready, Set, Go!” – emphasizing the importance of having an emergency kit and evacuation plan in case a fire breaks out.

The EMNRD says, “Communication is key during wildfire season.” The department encourages community members to register with their local emergency management offices. Below is the EMNRD’s guide for Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico.

Ready – Get Ready

Create a family disaster plan that includes meeting locations and communication plans and rehearse it regularly. Include the evacuation of large animals, such as horses, in your plan.

Put together an emergency supply kit or go-bag. The NM Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Preparedness Guide is a good resource for items to include. Keep an extra kit in your vehicle. Don’t forget important family documents like birth certificates, wills, deeds, and insurance policies.

Set – Be Prepared to Go

Monitor fire weather conditions and fire status. See inciweb.nwcg.gov and nmfireinfo.com. Stay tuned to local TV and radio stations for updates and check official information sources on the internet.

Have an evacuation plan for your family and pets in place, and make sure all family members have a copy of the evacuation and contact information.

Load your supplies and go-bags in your vehicle.

Go – Act Early, Evacuate

Do not wait to be advised to leave if there is a possible threat to your home or evacuation route. Leave early enough to avoid being caught in fire, smoke, or road congestion. If you are advised to leave by local authorities, do not hesitate. If you don’t follow the Go order, understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you.

Head to a predetermined location in a low-risk area, such as a relative’s house, Red Cross shelter or evacuation center, motel, or school. Identify several routes in case your first choice is closed due to the fire.

For more information and preparedness tips, visit the EMNRD’s website here.