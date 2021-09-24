Quemado bog fire burns 380 acres, 60% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Quemado Fire started Sept. 15 on the east side of Gallo Mountain in the Quemado Ranger District in the Gila National Forest. It is currently burning approximately 380 acres.
- Start Date: Sept. 15
- Location: Gallo Mountain, Quemado Ranger District, Gila National Forest
- Containment: 60%
- Size: 380 acres
- Structures Threatened: N/A
- Structures Burned: N/A
- Evacuations: none
- Cause: lightening
- Total Personnel: 60
- Area Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, pinon juniper
- Ownership(s): N/A
Officials say the strategy for this fire is to confine and contain, with full suppression. The crews have done some burn-out operations which puts a large amount of black smoke in the air, as well as constructing handline along Forest Roads (FR) 4010R, 4010S, and 4010Q. All blacklining has been completed.