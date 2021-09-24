Quemado bog fire burns 380 acres, 60% contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – As school districts across the nation deal with a shortage of bus drivers, a Colorado student is getting high marks for his creative way of getting to class. The boy's dad, Jason Smith, said the shortage prompted his son Josh, 12, to come up with a backup plan in case Josh was unable to get a seat on the bus when the school year started in Summit County. “One night he said, 'Hey, instead of waiting on the bus, why don’t I just kayak to school?'" said Smith.

The Smiths live in Silverthorne, about a five-mile drive from Summit Middle School, where Josh attends. But the shortest route — as the crow flies — is directly across Dillon Reservoir. “The easy answer would have been, 'No, let me just drive you to school. If you can’t get on the bus, we’ll drive you to school, no problem,'" said Smith. "But I have a 12-year-old who wants to be adventurous, wants to do something none of his buddies would do, and how can I say no to that?”