Quemado bog fire burns 380 acres, 60% contained

Photo courtesy of Air Now Fire and Smoke Map

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Quemado Fire started Sept. 15 on the east side of Gallo Mountain in the Quemado Ranger District in the Gila National Forest. It is currently burning approximately 380 acres.

  • Start Date: Sept. 15
  • Location: Gallo Mountain, Quemado Ranger District, Gila National Forest
  • Containment: 60%
  • Size: 380 acres
  • Structures Threatened: N/A
  • Structures Burned: N/A
  • Evacuations: none
  • Cause: lightening
  • Total Personnel: 60
  • Area Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, pinon juniper
  • Ownership(s): N/A

Officials say the strategy for this fire is to confine and contain, with full suppression. The crews have done some burn-out operations which puts a large amount of black smoke in the air, as well as constructing handline along Forest Roads (FR) 4010R, 4010S, and 4010Q. All blacklining has been completed. 

