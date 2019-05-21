Quebradas Fire that burned 12 acres on private land now 100% contained

by: KRQE Media

The Quebradas Fire burning east of Escondida Lake in Socorro County has charred about 12 acres and is now 100% contained. 

The blaze broke out Monday around 5 p.m. on private land. According to fire officials, two outbuildings have burned and structures are no longer threatened. 

Multiple resources were on the scene from State Forestry, federal and local firefighting agencies. Firefighters are continuing to mop up hot spots and smoke may still be visible in surrounding areas.

 The cause of the is unknown and under investigation. 

