NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Quartz Hill Fire started burning May , 2022, east of Oso Ridge in the Mt. Taylor Ranger District, in the Zuni Mountains.

Start Date: May 9, 2022

Location: Zuni Mountains

Containment: 0%

Size: 8 acres

Structures Threatened: N/A

Structures Burned: N/A

Evacuations: N/A

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: Firefighters from Cibola National Forest, Cibola County Fire Dept. Grant Fire Dept. and Bureau of Land Management

Area Vegetation: N/A

Ownership(s): N/A