NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Joe Biden will be in New Mexico Saturday to provide an update on wildfires burning in the state. Biden was invited by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. KRQE News 13 will be streaming his arrival on this page.

President Biden will be briefed on the latest operations surrounding the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. He is also expected to meet up with first responders and residents.

On Friday, FEMA’s federal coordinating officer says the goal of the visit is to convey that this is going to be a long recovery process. “Just to raise the visibility of the complicated nature of this event. The fact that we’ve got not only the ongoing fires but now looking at monsoon season and potential flood risk and other potential issues that this is going to be a long-term investment and recovery process,” said Sandra Eslinger, FEMA federal coordinating officer.

The Hermits Peak started on April 6 after the Las Dispensas prescribed burn on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest got out of control. Unexpected winds caused the fire to spread outside the prescribed burn boundary. The Calf Canyon Fire started on April 19. It was determined that the fire was caused by a pile burn holdover from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April. On April 23, officials announced the two fires had merged.