MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest officials are planning to conduct pile burns near Mountainair, on the east side of the Manzano mountains. Smoke may be visible during the burns.

The U.S. Forest Service is planning on conducting pile burns over an area of about 13 acres near the Red Canyon Campgrounds. The burns could begin as early as Wednesday, November 29.

The goal is to remove debris from forest restoration work. The U.S. Forest Service says winter is an ideal time for such pile burns because snow can help keep the fire from spreading.

The burns will move forward pending proper weather conditions. Smoke from the burns could settle into nearby areas, so for more information on air quality, check this link.