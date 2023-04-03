SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 1,700 acres of grass and bush are set to burn in Socorro County. Smoke from the prescribed burn could last for a week, officials say.

The prescribed burn is scheduled between now and Apr. 30. The exact timeline will depend on the weather, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The treatment area is three miles north of Highway 380 and about 40 miles east-southeast of Socorro. Smoke may be visible from Carrizozo, but the burns are not expected to impact highway travel.

Crews will continue to monitor the area until there is no visible smoke. The goal of the burn is to reduce wildfire risk, boost the health of the ecosystem, and remove dead woody material from previous thinning.