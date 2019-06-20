Prescribed burns to take place at Camino Real Ranger District

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- In response to fuel moistures and predicted weather, fire managers on the Camino Real Ranger District of the Carson National Forest anticipate to begin prescribed fire projects around June 28. These prescribed burns will continue as long as the weather permits.

The burns will take place off of Hightway 64 at Palo Flechado Pass at Taos Pine and Bull Springs units. Taos Pines is 410 acres and is located next the Taos Pines community and Forest Service Road 5.Bull Springs is 576 acres and is south of Highway 64 near the A1 spur of the Elliott Barker Trail.

The aim of the burns is to eliminate fuels near the Taos Pines and Angel Fire communities to restore the health of the forest and to improve wildlife habitiats. Smoke inthe area may be visible to those in Angel Fire, Taos Canyon, Eagle Nest, Valle Escondido and Black Lake.