MILAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Prescribed burns in the Mount Taylor Ranger District are set to begin as early as today, Monday, May 29, and will continue through Wednesday, May 31. The ignitions will take place west of Milan, NM.

Ignitions will only begin with agency administrator approval and under the proper weather conditions. The burns will include 705 acres on the Sawyer unit, west of Post Office Flat on Forest Road 480 in the Zuni Mountains.

Smoke from the burns may be visible in sounding areas. Firefighters will be taking measures to reduce the impact of smoke on surrounding communities as much as possible.