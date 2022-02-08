RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Smokey Bear Ranger District on the Lincoln National Forest is planning prescribed burns in the Grindstone and Perk Canyon areas starting Tuesday, Feb. 8. The burns will continue throughout the winter and into spring as conditions allow.

According to NMFire, crews will begin targeting areas in Indian Canyon. The burns will include broadcast burning and pile burning, depending on the location. Smoke may be visible in the Grindstone Lake area, Ruidoso, and along Carrizo Canyon Rd. and Hwy 70.

Prescribed burns help officials maintain a healthy forest ecosystem. It also reduces the threat of large-scale wildfires by removing excess wood on the forest floor. Fire updates will be posted on the Lincoln National Forest website and on the Lincoln National Forest Facebook and Twitter account.