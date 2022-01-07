Prescribed burns planned for Carson National Forest through May

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service reports that fire managers on the Carson National Forest are preparing for prescribed burns in an effort to reduce hazardous fuels ahead of warmer and drier weather. In a news release, the Forest Service states that the decision to implement a prescribed burn depends on several conditions including the national wildland fire preparedness level as well as resource availability.

Fuel moisture levels, air quality, smoke dispersal, weather, and winds, are also taken into consideration. The projects that are under consideration from now until the end of may include:

80 acres-Tio North pile burn in Tres Piedres

177 acres-Willow pile burn in Tres Piedres

113 acres-El Rito Canyon thinning burn in El Rito

120 acres-Kiowa-San Cristobal slash burn south of Forest Road 7 and south of San Cristobal

Forest officials state that during burns smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during and after ignitions. Updates on fires will be available on the Carson National Forest website.