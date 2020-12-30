Prescribed burns planned for Bandelier National Monument

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Park Service is planning to have prescribed burns in Bandelier National Monument starting as early as Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. According to a news release from the National Park Service, the prescribed burns are expected to continue through the end of winter and will occur in thinned areas.

Depending on weather and fuel conditions, the burn operations will be completed in phases over several days. The release also states that the purpose of these burns is to reduce hazardous fuels and the chance for future high-intensity wildfires.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 4, Los Alamos and White Rock. There will be signs posted along Highway 4 during the prescribed burns, but no road closures are anticipated. However, officials say smoke may temporarily reduce visibility along Highway 4 during the burns.

The National Park Service will also take a risk-informed approach to manage the prescribed fire during the COVID-19 pandemic. For information on air quality and protecting your health visit the New Mexico Department of Health Environmental Public Health Tracking website.

