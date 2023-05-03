GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Wilderness Ranger District plans to continue prescribed burns in the Gila National Forest this week. This burn will take place off Lincoln Canyon Road, adjacent to the 1000-acre Gravel Prescribed Fire, with project areas posted for public awareness.

Parts of the burns will occur along NM State Highway 35, and intermittent delays should be expected as access to roads may be limited. Smoke may be visible from Lake Roberts, Mimbres, and San Lorenzo, according to the forest service.

“We had an effective prescribed burn on Monday in the Rendezvous project area, which consumed an abundance of dry grasses, shrubs, logs, and slash in a ponderosa pine forest setting. By restoring fire to fire-adapted ecosystems, we are reducing hazardous fuels adjacent to private property and within the wildland-urban interface,” says Wilderness District Ranger Henry Provencio.