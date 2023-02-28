SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management has started a prescribed burn in Socorro County, New Mexico. Crews will focus their efforts on the Red Rio Bombing Range on the White Sands Missile Range west of Carrizozo.

Around 35 people will be working on the unit. The bureau says that the area is sheltered from high winds so greater wind speeds are needed to implement the burn.

“To safely complete the burn, the BLM has doubled the number of firefighters and firefighting equipment on the ground and we have designated multiple locations or boundaries where we can secure the fire,” said State Director Melanie Barnes with the Bureau of Land Management New Mexico.

Several officials are monitoring the burn unit and the BLM is making sure prescribed parameters are being met. For more information regarding the prescribed burn visit blm.gov.