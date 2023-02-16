NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced prescribed burns in New Mexico. The burns will take place in Chavez County and Lincoln County.
BLM said the prescribed fire-burning locations are northwest of Roswell and east of Roswell, near the Sand Ranch Area of Environmental Concern.
Story continues below:
- Crime: New Mexico man’s probation exchanged for years-long sentence
- New Mexico: PHOTOS: Latest storm leaves parts of New Mexico covered in snow
- Top Story: New Mexico State Police sergeant accused of rape
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque’s Hotel Blue renovations back on track following delays
Smoke may be seen from Roswell, Midway, Dexter, Hagerman, Elida, Tatum, Corona, and Arabela. The burns will take place from mid-February through April, depending on weather conditions.
Prescribed burns are used to decrease the risk of wildfires, increase the health of native plants, and reduce non-native or invasive plant species. Learn more here.