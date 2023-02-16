NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced prescribed burns in New Mexico. The burns will take place in Chavez County and Lincoln County.

BLM said the prescribed fire-burning locations are northwest of Roswell and east of Roswell, near the Sand Ranch Area of Environmental Concern.

Smoke may be seen from Roswell, Midway, Dexter, Hagerman, Elida, Tatum, Corona, and Arabela. The burns will take place from mid-February through April, depending on weather conditions.

Prescribed burns are used to decrease the risk of wildfires, increase the health of native plants, and reduce non-native or invasive plant species. Learn more here.