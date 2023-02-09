NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Fire crews announced a prescribed burn at Sulphur Canyon. will continue as early as February 14. The burn is taking place in Sandia east mountains, north of I-40, west of NM-14, and south of NM-536.

During the previous burn operation on January 31, crews burned 27 acres, according to a news release. Prescribed burns are determined depending on administrator approval and weather conditions. Prescribed fires are utilized to help remove hazardous fuels, return nutrients to the soil and improve forest health.

Officials with the Cibola National Forest say some local communities may see smoke coming from the prescribed burn area. Fire personnel will monitor the burn perimeter until the fire is completely out.