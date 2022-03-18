NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire managers on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) plan to continue with the Las Dispensas prescribed burn on March 19, and 20, if weather conditions are favorable. The prescribed burn is taking place in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District.

SFNF says fire managers will make their decision based on resource availability, fuel moisture levels, air quality, ventilation, forecasted weather, and wind. Crews hope to complete 250 acres of the 1,207-acre Las Dispensas area. The burn is part of a larger project to protect the Gallinas Watershed, a primary water source for Las Vegas, NM.

SFNF says all prescribed burns with firefighter safety and public safety as a top priority. The burn will comply with New Mexico state regulations on air quality and smoke management. Anyone with heart disease or respiratory problems is encouraged to take necessary precautions.

For fire updates visit nmfireinfo.com