Prescribed burn planned in Socorro Co. weather permitting

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management’s Socorro Field Office is planning a prescribed burn. According to a news release, between Feb. 10 and March 15, the burn will take place east of Socorro weather permitting.

Crews are planning on burning up to 1,200 acres of grass and brush in two separate burn units. One unit is located 10-20 miles north of U.S. Highway 380 at mile marker 13. The second unit is located two miles north and east of Bingham, N.M.

Smoke may be visible from Socorro, White Sands Missile Range, Bingham and U.S. Highway 380 for up to a week after ignition operations are completed. Crews will monitor the burn until there is no visible smoke. According to a news release, the objectives for the burn are to rejuvenate decadent grasses, reduce wildfire risk, reduce tree encroachment into sacaton draws, improve watershed health and enhance wildlife habitat.