SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire managers with the Santa Fe National Forest plan to go ahead with the previously announced prescribed burn in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed on the Espanola Ranger District. The burn will take place as early as April 18 if conditions allow.

According to a release from SNSF crews will use hand and aerial ignitions to treat about 1,000 acres one mile east of Nichols Reservoir. The Santa Fe Municipal Watershed supplies up to 40% of the water for Santa Fe and the surrounding community. Prescribed burns in the watershed improve its resilience to high-severity wildfire, which would threaten the city’s water supply and property in the area.

Because of the terrain and proximity to the city, smoke from the burn may temporarily impact areas in and around Santa Fe. SFNF will be coordinating with the New Mexico Environment Department and the New Mexico Department of Health to provide air quality and provide information to the public. Smoke from the burn may be visible from Santa Fe, Glorieta, Tesuque, Pecos Canyon, El Dorado and I-25.

SFNF says all prescribed burns are done with firefighter safety and public safety as a top priority. The burn will comply with New Mexico state regulations on air quality and smoke management. Anyone with heart disease or respiratory problems is encouraged to take necessary precautions.

For fire updates visit nmfireinfo.com