NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management is planning a prescribed burn in Socorro County on February 9, 2022. Crews will be burning on the Red Rio Bombing Range which is located on White Sands Missile Range, approximately 18 miles west of Carrizozo.

According to a release, an anticipated 300 of grassland will be targeted for hand-ignition. Smoke may also be visible from Highway 380 and Highway 54.

Weather permitting, the burn will be conducted in one day. A total of 15 to 20 Bureau of Land Management firefighters and personnel will monitor the fire. The prescribed burn is being conducted to help reduce the risk of wildfire spread.