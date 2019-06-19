Prescribed burn planned for Magdalena Ranger District

MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE)- A prescribed burn is planned for the San Mateo Mountains in the Magdalena Ranger District on Saturday. The Durfee-Bolander prescribed burn will treat up to 396 acres on the north side of the mountains in Socorro County.

Hand as well as aerial ignitions will remove conifer trees from meadows and lower areas of canyons which will improve the diversity of ground vegetation in addition to enhancing the habitat for wildlife. Forest officials believe smoke may be visible from NM 52, NM 107, and west of Magdalena.

“We use planned fire as a tool to improve the health of the forest for wildlife and to protect communities from the effects of unplanned wildfire. Our plan incorporates safety for the public, as well as protections for heritage and other infrastructure,” said District Ranger Kim Obele in a news release.