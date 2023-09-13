RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn is planned to begin on Thursday, September 14, in the Lincoln National Forest. The Jack’s Peak fire will burn 250 acres in an area east of Ancho.

“Prescribed burns are key in the removal and clearing of flammable fuels in a closely watched setting. This will allow the Forest Service to continue to mitigate wildfire risk and create a healthier forest.” U.S. Forest Service

Nearby residents should expect to have smoky conditions during the days of and following the ignitions. The forest service says smoke may be visible in and around Ruidoso, Capitan, and Ancho.