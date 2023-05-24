CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn in the Sacramento Ranger District near Cloudcroft has been postponed due to weather conditions. The 30-acre burn was initially scheduled for May 24.

High winds are the reason for the ignitions being postponed. The burn was one of two planned for this week, with the other – a 40-acre burn – completed in the Lewis Prescribed Fire project near Weed, New Mexico.

The burn will be rescheduled later, depending on agency administrator approval and proper conditions. The burns are centered on long-term forest health, intended to reduce fire fuel and restore selected land areas.