NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced prescribed burns in New Mexico. The burns will take place near Las Cruces.
Authorities said the Dripping Springs Natural Area will experience a prescribed burn in the time between February 27 and March 3.
Las Cruces residents may see smoke during the burning session. When the burn occurs, the Dripping Springs Trail will be closed. However, other hiking trails will be available.
Prescribed burns are used to decrease the risk of wildfires, increase the health of native plants, and reduce non-native or invasive plant species. Learn more here.