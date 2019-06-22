Potrero Fire burns 10 acres in Carson National Forest

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- A fire began burning Friday night, June 21 north of Potrero Falls in the El Rito Ranger District of Carson National Forest. The Potrero Fire is 10 acres in size and is currently 80% contained as of Saturday.

The fire is seven miles northwest of El Rito and fire crews at the Gurule Fire were able to use those available resources to establish containment. After evaluating the blaze’s location and at risk values in the area, fire managers have decided not to consider the Potrero Fire for management for resource benefit.

Officials state the fire will be completely suppressed. Containment of the fire is at 80% as of Saturday, June 22. At the end of Saturday, command of this fire will be transferred to the Northern New Mexico Type 3 Incident Management Team which is under the same command as the Gurule Fire.

Officials warn that smoke may be seen from Abiquiu, Canjilon, Ojo Caliente, Canon Plaza, Vallecitos, El Rito, Tres Piedras, and La Madera.