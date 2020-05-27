Bloomfield Police: Area fire departments put out brushfire near County Road 5005

Breaking News
Albuquerque Police field officer involved in crash
Brushfire in Bloomfield, NM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bloomfield Police Department reports that area fire departments including the San Juan County Fire Department have put out a brushfire in the area of County Road 5005 on Wednesday afternoon. As of 1:21 p.m., Bloomfield Police report the fire is out and livestock has been removed from the area.

Residents were asked to evacuate the area earlier in the afternoon. Emergency vehicles are still at the scene and access to the area has been blocked.

The department is asking residents who own livestock to contact dispatch after the fires have been extinguished for information on how to retrieve animals. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

