NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is facing a lawsuit as some New Mexicans are filing a lawsuit against PNM over the McBride fire. The McBride Fire burned over 6,000 acres in and around Ruidoso.

The lawsuit states that high winds knocked over tree which landed on PNM’s utility lines and caused an electrical fault that ignited dry vegetation on the ground below. The document claims PNM did not properly maintain the property around the electrical lines, leading to the wildfire.

The fire burned more than 200 homes and claimed the life of two people. In addition to the fire damage, residents in the area continue to be affected by burn scar flooding.