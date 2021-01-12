Planned pile burns expected to continue in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to favorable weather conditions including forecasted snow, the Santa Fe National Forest hopes to implement the previously announced Pacheco Canyon prescribed pile burn. The 106-acre pile burn is expected to take place on the Española Ranger District as early as next week.

According to a news release, the pile burn is part of the 2,042-acre forest restoration project called the Pacheco Canyon Forest Resiliency Project. The release also states that the restoration project “was instrumental in keeping the lightning-caused Medio Fire from crossing Forest Road (FR) 102 and threatening significant values at risk, including the Santa Fe ski basin and municipal watershed.”

The Medio Fire started on Aug. 17 and was approximately 4,000 acres. SFNF officials say Pacheco Canyon pile burn will be approximately six miles east of Tesuque Pueblo and three miles west of Ski Santa Fe. They also say it will help reduce the risk of high-severity wildfires by removing woody debris from thinned areas.

Smoke from the prescribed burn may be visible in Santa Fe, Tesuque, Nambe, Los Alamos and Pojoaque as well as the I-25 and US 285/84 corridors.

