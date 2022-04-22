NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire started April 21, in the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands. The fire started three miles northwest of Datil, New Mexico.

Officials report moderate fire behavior with isolated torching. There are 65 Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, Datil, Horse Mountain, Pie Town and Quemado Fire Departments are on scene with six type 6 engines, one type 2 handcrew, one type 2 modules, Type 3 Helicopter, overhead, air tankers, water tenders, and retardant drops.

Start Date: April 21, 2022, around 2:00 p.m.

Location: Cibola National Forest , three miles northwest of Datil

Containment: 0%.

Size: 15-20 acres.

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Fatalities: N/A

Evacuations: N/A

Cause: unknown

Total Personnel: 65

Area Vegetation: Pine, Pinon-juniper and grass

Ownership(s): N/A

Smoke may be visible in the areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo and Magdalena. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures