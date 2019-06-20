Pine Lodge Fire burns 30 acres in Lincoln National Forest

Wildfires

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

(image courtesy U.S. Forest Service Lincoln National Forest)

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE)- Hot temperatures and winds are propelling the state into fire season. A 30-acre fire is burning in the Lincoln National Forest near Boy Scout Mountain.

Crews began responding to the blaze Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the Smokey Bear Ranger District with a total of 35 personnel. Wednesday night multiple engines were on scene as well as two singel engine air tankers and a helicopter.

An Ecoservant trail crew was safely evacuated from the Capitan Peak Trail Wednesday however, it was reported that at least one structure and one vehicle burned in the blaze.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss