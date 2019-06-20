Pine Lodge Fire burns 30 acres in Lincoln National Forest

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE)- Hot temperatures and winds are propelling the state into fire season. A 30-acre fire is burning in the Lincoln National Forest near Boy Scout Mountain.

Crews began responding to the blaze Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the Smokey Bear Ranger District with a total of 35 personnel. Wednesday night multiple engines were on scene as well as two singel engine air tankers and a helicopter.

An Ecoservant trail crew was safely evacuated from the Capitan Peak Trail Wednesday however, it was reported that at least one structure and one vehicle burned in the blaze.