MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to a large wildland fire near New Mexico 337 and Raquel Road near Chilili. The fire started on July 8. Cibola National Forest officials say the Ojo de Los Casos fire is burning on the north end of the Manzano Mountains near the 2016 Dog Head fire scar. Heavy smoke is visible in Albuquerque, the East Mountains, and Estancia.

Fire officials report several air tanker retardant drops were made in addition to helicopter water drops before it started to get dark Wednesday. Fire officials say Torrance, Santa Fe County Fire Departments, and the Bernalillo County Fire Department have been requested for additional help.