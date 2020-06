NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The New Mexico State Forestry Division reports the Farm Camp Fire started on Saturday, June 6, and is located five miles west of Mosquero, New Mexico off of Highway 39 and Farm Camp Road in Harding County. Forest officials report the blaze remains about 12,000 acres in size and 50% contained as of Monday, June 8.

The state's forestry division says the biggest challenge of battling the Farm Camp Fire is the high winds Monday. Another challenge is the pandemic, fire officials say the new COVID-19 protocols may slow things down a bit, but if an outbreak were to happen, resources could be strained.