Peterson Fire burning 20 acres northwest of Las Vegas, NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Peterson Fire broke out five miles northwest of Las Vegas. Fire officials say the fire started on both sides of Highway 65 near the Peterson Reservoir. The State Forestry Division says the United World College and nearby residents are evacuating as a precaution. Red Cross NM, in a Tweet, says they are standing by if request for response is requested by the San Miguel County Office of Emergency Management.

KRQE Meteorologist Grant Tosterud says that wind speed in the area is around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and are expected to last into the evening. There is precipitation showing on the radar; however, it does not appear to be heavy enough to make an impact. With the rain will come additional winds.

Start Date: April 23, 2021

Location: northwest of Las Vegas, NM, San Miguel County

Containment: n/a

Size: 20 acres

Structures Threatened: Yes

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: Yes, United World College and nearby residents are evacuating

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: San Miguel County, USDA Forest Service, and other local fire departments along with a helicopter

Area Vegetation: Timber and brush

Ownership(s): Private

The Forestry Division says San Miguel County, USDA Forest Service, and other local fire departments are on the scene or in route. A helicopter is assisting with fire suppression efforts. Strong winds of 15 mph to 20 mph are driving the fire to the east.

Breaking: An apparent wildfire has erupted southwest of the United World College in Montezuma, near #LasVegasNM. Carl-Martin Nelson with UWC tells me school security notified him of the fire around 2 p.m. today, and the school was evacuated.



Photo credit: Robin Padilla Salazar. pic.twitter.com/QC1fQSLSfq — Ryan Lowery (@ryanmlowery) April 23, 2021