SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A bosque fire broke out in Sandoval County Saturday afternoon. According to the Sandoval County Fire Chief, the fire started around 12:10 p.m. along Highway 22, south of Arroyo Leyba Road in Peña Blanca.

The fire is currently burning about 70 acres. Multiple agencies are helping to extinguish the fire, including Bernalillo County air assets. There have been pre-evacuation notices to people in the area but no evacuations have been made yet. This story is developing.