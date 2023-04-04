ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is officially wildfire season, and three significant fires have already been seen around New Mexico in the past few days. Here in the Albuquerque area, a high alert is on in the bosque.

“Today is a perfect example of a red flag day,” said Bernalillo County Fire PIO, William Harris. High winds statewide and humidity in the single digits, or less, are a good cause for fire weather.

For firefighters in the metro area, a major concern runs right alongside the Rio Grande – the bosque. “Throughout the year, we trained extensively on wildland fire operations and that’s on and off season,” said Harris.

This year, Bernalillo County Fire is taking a different approach. “To set that bar a little higher we’ve actually required that all firefighters in Bernalillo County be type one wildland trained,” said Harris. By the end of the year, they hope to have everyone on the team certified. “It just lets us have a more advanced take on operations,” said Harris.

Of course, patrol doesn’t fall on just one department. “We work very well with our community partners and mitigating issues on the bosque,” said Harris. Alongside Bernalillo County Fire and BCSO, come the Albuquerque Police and Fire Departments. Each has its own units responsible for patrolling the bosque.

Due to staffing issues, APD now uses police service aids for that role. KRQE News 13 sat at the intersection of Tingley and Central for two hours, and two of the PSA vehicles passed by.

Everyone is ready to go and be on the lookout. “Our MCAT team, which is involved with our BCSO, and they are constantly patrolling the bosque,” said Harris.

Fire crews are also asking for the public’s help, if you are out in the bosque and see something, call it in. Bernalillo County Fire has a burn line that’s open 24/7 that will let you know of any burn restrictions. Please call 505-468-7200 before you burn.