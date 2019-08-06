Parts of Bandelier National Monument closed due to Alamo Fire

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A lightning-caused fire has closed parts of Bandelier National Monument.

According to a news release, resources such as archaeological sites and threatened and endangered species habitat will be protected from high-intensity fire. The fire will be however be allowed to burn out to natural boundaries such as rock cliffs, or areas with little or no vegetation.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon. It is approximately 40 acres in size and 0% contained.

The area that is closed includes the entire Burro Trail and the area between the southwest rim of Frijoles Canyon to the northeast rim of Alamo Canyon and from the Middle Alamo Trail south to the park boundary at the Rio Grande.

Smoke may be visible from State Road 4, Los Alamos, and Santa Fe. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.