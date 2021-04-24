Paradise Loop Fire burning 40 acres southeast of Edgewood

The Paradise Loop Fire began on April 24, 2021.

NEW MEXICO – The Paradise Loop Fire began Saturday, April 24 around 3:30 p.m. It's located west of Moriarty and southeast of Edgewood off Highway 66 and Vigil Road in Torrance County.

Start Date: April 24, 2021; 3:30 p.m.

Location: SE of Edgewood, West of Moriarty, NM

Containment: 20%

Size: 40 acres

Structures Threatened: Yes

Structures Burned: 2 outbuildings

Evacuations: Yes

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: Torrance County, Santa Fe County, Moriarty, and the Forestry Division

Area Vegetation: Grass, brush

Ownership(s): Private

Local law enforcement has evacuated residents along Vigil Road. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

