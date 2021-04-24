Paradise Loop Fire burning 40 acres southeast of Edgewood

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Paradise Loop Fire began Saturday, April 24 around 3:30 p.m. It’s located west of Moriarty and southeast of Edgewood off Highway 66 and Vigil Road in Torrance County.
- Start Date: April 24, 2021; 3:30 p.m.
- Location: SE of Edgewood, West of Moriarty, NM
- Containment: 20%
- Size: 40 acres
- Structures Threatened: Yes
- Structures Burned: 2 outbuildings
- Evacuations: Yes
- Cause: Under investigation
- Total Personnel: Torrance County, Santa Fe County, Moriarty, and the Forestry Division
- Area Vegetation: Grass, brush
- Ownership(s): Private
Local law enforcement has evacuated residents along Vigil Road. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Supplies and items suggested for an evacuation bag include:
- Flashlight with plenty of extra batteries
- Battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Prescription medications in their original bottle, plus copies of the prescriptions
- Eyeglasses (with a copy of the prescription)
- Water (at least one gallon per person is recommended; more is better)
- Map of the area
- Checkbook, cash, and credit cards
- Phone charger
- Foods that do not require refrigeration or cooking
- Items that infants and elderly household members may require
- Medical equipment and devices such as dentures, crutches, prostheses, etc.
- Change of clothes for each household member
- Sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member
Plans for pets include:
- Identifying shelter
- Gathering pet supplies
- Ensuring your pet has proper ID and up-to-date veterinarian records
- Providing a pet carrier and leash
Take the following steps to shelter a pet:
- Call local animal shelter, or animal control office to get advice and information
- Keep veterinary records to prove vaccinations are current
- Find out which local hotels and motels allow pets and where pet boarding facilities are located.Be sure to research some outside the local area in case local facilities close