Paradise Loop Fire burning 40 acres southeast of Edgewood

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Paradise Loop Fire began on April 24, 2021.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Paradise Loop Fire began Saturday, April 24 around 3:30 p.m. It’s located west of Moriarty and southeast of Edgewood off Highway 66 and Vigil Road in Torrance County.

  • Start Date: April 24, 2021; 3:30 p.m.
  • Location: SE of Edgewood, West of Moriarty, NM
  • Containment: 20%
  • Size: 40 acres
  • Structures Threatened: Yes
  • Structures Burned:  2 outbuildings
  • Evacuations: Yes
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: Torrance County, Santa Fe County, Moriarty, and the Forestry Division
  • Area Vegetation: Grass, brush
  • Ownership(s): Private

Local law enforcement has evacuated residents along Vigil Road. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Supplies and items suggested for an evacuation bag include:

  • Flashlight with plenty of extra batteries
  • Battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Prescription medications in their original bottle, plus copies of the prescriptions
  • Eyeglasses (with a copy of the prescription)
  • Water (at least one gallon per person is recommended; more is better)
  • Map of the area
  • Checkbook, cash, and credit cards
  • Phone charger
  • Foods that do not require refrigeration or cooking
  • Items that infants and elderly household members may require
  • Medical equipment and devices such as dentures, crutches, prostheses, etc.
  • Change of clothes for each household member
  • Sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Plans for pets include:

  • Identifying shelter
  • Gathering pet supplies
  • Ensuring your pet has proper ID and up-to-date veterinarian records
  • Providing a pet carrier and leash

Take the following steps to shelter a pet:

  • Call local animal shelter, or animal control office to get advice and information
  • Keep veterinary records to prove vaccinations are current
  • Find out which local hotels and motels allow pets and where pet boarding facilities are located.Be sure to research some outside the local area in case local facilities close

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES