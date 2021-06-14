Outlaw Fire burning 2.5 acres in Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Outlaw Fire started on June 14, 2021 about 4 miles southeast of White Oaks, NM and 10 miles northwest of Capitan, NM. Officials say it was located during a routine flyover by an airplane on Monday.

Start Date: June 14, 2021

Location: 4 miles southeast of White Oaks, NM and 10 miles northwest of Capitan, NM

Containment: n/a

Size: 2.5 acres

Structures Threatened: N

Structures Burned: N

Evacuations: N

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: n/a

Area Vegetation: Dead and down woody debris

Ownership(s): Public

Officials say this is a remote part of the forest and there are no immediate structures at risk. This is a full suppression fire. Smoke may be visible from White Oaks, Capitan, and surrounding areas.