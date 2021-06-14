Outlaw Fire burning 2.5 acres in Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Outlaw Fire started on June 14, 2021 about 4 miles southeast of White Oaks, NM and 10 miles northwest of Capitan, NM. Officials say it was located during a routine flyover by an airplane on Monday.

  • Start Date: June 14, 2021
  • Location: 4 miles southeast of White Oaks, NM and 10 miles northwest of Capitan, NM
  • Containment: n/a
  • Size: 2.5 acres
  • Structures Threatened: N
  • Structures Burned: N
  • Evacuations: N
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Total Personnel: n/a
  • Area Vegetation: Dead and down woody debris
  • Ownership(s): Public

Officials say this is a remote part of the forest and there are no immediate structures at risk. This is a full suppression fire. Smoke may be visible from White Oaks, Capitan, and surrounding areas.

