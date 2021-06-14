Outlaw Fire burning 2.5 acres in Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Outlaw Fire started on June 14, 2021 about 4 miles southeast of White Oaks, NM and 10 miles northwest of Capitan, NM. Officials say it was located during a routine flyover by an airplane on Monday.
- Start Date: June 14, 2021
- Location: 4 miles southeast of White Oaks, NM and 10 miles northwest of Capitan, NM
- Containment: n/a
- Size: 2.5 acres
- Structures Threatened: N
- Structures Burned: N
- Evacuations: N
- Cause: Lightning
- Total Personnel: n/a
- Area Vegetation: Dead and down woody debris
- Ownership(s): Public
Officials say this is a remote part of the forest and there are no immediate structures at risk. This is a full suppression fire. Smoke may be visible from White Oaks, Capitan, and surrounding areas.