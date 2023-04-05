OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has been reported in southern New Mexico. A map shows the fire is in Otero County.

According to US Wildfire Info, a fire in Otero County is being called the ‘Mule Incident.’ The map claimed 20 acres were burned east of Alamogordo, near the east side of the Lincoln National Forest.

The Mule Fire was discovered around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. More information will be added to this article once it is learned.