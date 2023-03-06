TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – After reviewing site conditions, Carson National Forest fire officials report they will not move forward with the Ojo Sarco Piles Prescribed Fire project that was expected to start on March 7. According to a news release, fire management officials will look for any potential opportunities in the coming days.

“This is a normal part of the prescribed fire planning process. If the conditions are outside of the prescription, we will postpone until later and look for other opportunities,” said Camino Real District Ranger Michael Lujan in a news release. “If weather and site conditions continue to be out of prescription, we will postpone ignitions until next fall or winter.”

Carson National Forest officials report that a significant amount of snow melted over the weekend. While snow is not required for ignition, fire managers also consider site conditions, weather, and precipitation forecast for the following days.