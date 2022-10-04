TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The forest service says a campfire is to blame for a wildfire that burned more than 10,000 acres in the Carson National Forest. The Luna Fire broke out in the Sangre de Cristo mountains on Oct. 17, 2020. It took about a month to fully contain.

No fire restrictions were in place at the time. Investigators believe the person who started to campfire broke two laws, leaving a fire without completely extinguishing it and not removing the flammable material around a campfire to prevent it from escaping. That person has not been caught.