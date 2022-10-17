NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials are holding a community meeting Monday evening from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in Mora. At the meeting residents and officials will discuss help for people impacted by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire.

At the meeting, residents impacted by the wildfire can learn about what is in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act. Residents can find out how the act can help them and next steps to take in order to get help. The meeting will be held at Mora High School from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.