Oak Flat Fire burns 1 acre in Cibola National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Oak Flat Fire in the Sandia Ranger District has burned about 1-acre so far. According to fire officials, the fire is off Forest Service Road 602 in the Cibola National Forest.

Start Date: April 7, 2021

Location: Oak Flat area of the Sandia Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 602 on the Cibola National Forest.

Containment: N/A

Size: about 1 acre

Structures Threatened: N/A

Structures Burned: N/A

Evacuations: N/A

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: 2 Forest Service engines, 2 Bernalillo County engines and misc. overhead.

Fuel Type: Pinyon, Juniper and Ponderosa Pine

According to fire officials, smoke will likely be visible within a 10-15 mile radius of the Oak Flat Fire. They also say smoke from fires rise up and away during the daytime. In the evenings, smoke can pool back down into canyons, drainages and basins.