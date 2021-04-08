Oak Flat Fire burns 1 acre in Cibola National Forest

The Oak Flat Fire started burning in the Cibola National Forest on April 7, 2021. (courtesy Inciweb)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Oak Flat Fire in the Sandia Ranger District has burned about 1-acre so far. According to fire officials, the fire is off Forest Service Road 602 in the Cibola National Forest.

Start Date: April 7, 2021
Location: Oak Flat area of the Sandia Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 602 on the Cibola National Forest.
Containment: N/A
Size: about 1 acre
Structures Threatened: N/A
Structures Burned: N/A
Evacuations: N/A
Cause: Under investigation
Total Personnel: 2 Forest Service engines, 2 Bernalillo County engines and misc. overhead.
Fuel Type: Pinyon, Juniper and Ponderosa Pine

According to fire officials, smoke will likely be visible within a 10-15 mile radius of the Oak Flat Fire. They also say smoke from fires rise up and away during the daytime. In the evenings, smoke can pool back down into canyons, drainages and basins.

2021 New Mexico Wildfires Map

